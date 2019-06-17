Panun Kashmir demands ban on Ahl-e-Hadith

Share Share Share 0

JAMMU: Panun Kashmir on Sunday urged the government to immediately put a ban on Ahl-e-Hadith, the oldest Pan-Islamic organisation of Kashmir.

Briefing media persons here on Sunday, Dr Agnishekhar, Convenor Panun Kashmir and Dr Ajay Chrungoo, Chairman Panun Kashmir said that Ahl-e-Hadith is playing a sinister role just like Jamaat-e-Islami, which has already been banned by the Government of India. “Ahl-e-Hadith is mother organisation of Lashkar-e-Toiba, which has been spearheading the Jihadi terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir as well as rest of India for more than one and a half decades,” he said, adding that Panun Kashmir also demanded constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the role of over-ground political parties, particularly National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for promoting Islamist radicalisation in the society, helping secessionist cause and subverting national interests in the State.

Panun Kashmir further urged the Government of India to fully operationalise the ban on Jammat-e-Islami and JKLF. “The ban on these organisations should not remain merely on paper. The indoctrination infrastructure run by Jammat-e-lslami has to be closed down so that radicalisation of social milieu in Kashmir can be stopped. The schools, colleges and Madrassas run by Jamaat-e-Islami need to be either closed or taken over by the Government immediately. The entire educational system in Jammu and Kashmir as well as administrative apparatus need to be thoroughly screened to identify those having allegiance to Jammat-e-Islami, JKLF and Ahl-e-Hadith, so that they are eventually removed from active service. The subversive penetration of Jamaat and Ahl-e-Hadith cadres in University system and State bureaucracy must be neutralised and destroyed,” Chrungoo added.

“Dithering and delay in taking appropriate action by Government of India after it realized the importance of banning organisations like Jamaat-i-Islami and JKLF will be suicidal. The Government of India should realise that swift and sustained actions by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Governments against anti-national forces operating from within are examples worth emulating,” he said. “The Government of India should also keep in mind that Governments of Turkey and even Pakistan have been ruthless and unsparing in dealing with their own citizens, whom they identified as anti-nationals,” he said.

“Declaring of ban on Ahl-e-Hadith in J&K will close gaping hole in Government action to stop anti-national activities in the State. The ideological similarity between Jamaat-e-Islami and Ahl-e-Hadith will make cadres of the banned outfits Jamaat and JKLF to gravitate towards unbanned Ahl-e-Hadith to pursue their activities uninterruptedly as well as without censure,” he added.