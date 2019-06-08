Panthic Morcha Jammu demands to bring legislation to hold the delimitation of J&K constituencies and reservation of 2 seats for Sikh community
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Peter Dinklage in talks to star opposite Rosamund Pike in ‘I Care a Lot’
Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor passes away
Simple eye test may help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease
Shooting ‘Sooryavanshi’ in Bangkok extra special: Akshay Kumar
Charlize Theron to be honoured with 2019 American Cinematheque award
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper