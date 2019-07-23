Panthers reiterate commitment to secularism, unity of J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Prof. Bhim Singh, Chief Patron – JKNPP urged upon the party high command and activists to jointly reach to the last voter in the remotest corner of the state to explain party formula “Reorganization of J&K” under federal structure of Union of India, carving ‘Twin States’ Kashmir & Jammu with Union Territory status to Ladakh as per their demand.

Addressing District & Working Committee members at Party Headquarters here Monday under chairmanship of Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman, Balwant Singh Mankotia, State President, Prof. Bhim Singh cautioned leaders about the un-written understanding between the traditional ruling parties to create communal polarization for winning elections by exploiting Articles 370 and 35A without any resolution or change in the ongoing situation. Speaking in the meeting, Harsh Dev Singh appealed to the party workers to spread achievements of JKNPP leadership, works done by party ministers in government and basic commitment to keep all communities together under secular manifesto. Meanwhile, State President, Balwant Singh Mankotia announced that meeting of Senior District Party leaders and Working Committee members shall be convened on 3rd August, 2019 at Press Club, Jammu to chalk out programme for strengthening the party workers from Booth level to State for fighting Assembly elections with full commitment to democratic norms and mutual brotherhood amongst all the communities in the state.

Mankotia expressed anguish over failure of the government to ameliorate hardships of the masses in every corner of the state, instead atmosphere of fear has been let loose.

Other senior leaders who spoke included P.K Ganju, Anita Thakur, Dhani Ram Attri, Shanker Singh, Capt. Anil Gour, Gagan Partap Singh, Nrash Chib, Surinder Chouhan, Surinder Kumar Wahi, Rehmat Choudhary (Kishtwar), Partap Singh Jamwal, Sheikh Imtiyaz, Rakesh Gupta, Ashok Kumar (Khour), Nirmal Kishore, Hakim Din, Arun Mehra, Ravinder Jamwal, Neeraj Gupta Dr. Arif Ashraf.