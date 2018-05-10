Panthers raise demand of CBI probe in Rassana case in All Party Meet

Share Share 0 Share 0

Don’t take Jammu for granted, Harsh cautions Mehbooba

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Alleging that burgeoning corruption, mal-governance, disregard for public sentiment and U-turn over the election time promises by the BJP-PDP combine was the main reason for the growing unrest in the State, Harsh Dev Singh JKNPP Chairman and former Minister on Wednesday said that the people’s faith in the present dispensation had been completely shaken necessitating its exit in the ultimate interest of the people of the State.

Harsh said that the two diametrically opposite parties having divergent agendas and which vowed to demolish each other during elections joined hands immediately thereafter which had shocked the conscience of their respective electorates leading to massive outrage. And eventually the un-natural north pole-south pole alliance had a catastrophic fallout for the state and its people, said Harsh who was leading the JKNPP delegation in the All Party Meet alongwith State President, Balwant Singh Mankotia convened in Srinagar by the Chief Minister.

Accusing the government of unprecedented bias against Jammu region, Harsh said that Dogra land had not only been widely discriminated in the present regime but subjected to most contemptuous treatment and worst humiliation.

“Why have you opposed the demand of CBI probe in Rassana case so vociferously raised by the people of Jammu? “What exactly do you want?” Questioned Harsh to Mehbooba. “And how is it that people of Jammu come to be dubbed as pro rapists and communal for seeking a CBI probe? Is the CBI communal? Will it grant immunity to the culprits? Has CBI enquiry never been made in the state?” said agitated Harsh.

The former minister said that people of Jammu were not fighting for individuals but for justice in the case and justice to the child victim of Rassana.

Balwant Singh Mankotia said that while the anti national forces have got to be curbed with a heavy hand, the victimisation of nationalist and peace loving people of Jammu was intolerable.

“While the stone-pelters enjoyed immunity the people of Kathua seeking CBI probe were booked under criminal charges. Likewise cases in the Amarnath land row had not been withdrawn,” he added.

He regretted that criminal cases were regularly being registered against Panthers Party leaders for exercising their democratic rights of holding rallies and for exposing the omissions and commissions of the government and its ministers.

Seeking early deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis besides withdrawal of the nasty order on tribal settlements, the JKNPP leaders said that the issue of Jammu region had gone totally unrepresented in the present regime. The delimitation of Assembly constituencies which is the lone issue of Jammu region having found its places in the ‘Agenda of Alliance’ was required to be ensured without further loss of time, said JKNPP.