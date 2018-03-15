Panthers protests outside Parliament against conspiracy to change Jammu’s demography

Share Share 0 Share 0

Fulfil your promise of early deportation of Rohingyas: Harsh to GoI

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: Describing the growing influx of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi’s in Jammu as a deep rooted conspiracy to change the demographic profile of the region, Panther activists led by Harsh Dev Singh Chairman JKNPP and Former J&K Minister and Yashpal Kundal State President Young Panthers protested outside the Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday.

While raising slogans of ‘Chodho Hamara Jammu Pradesh, Rohingyas Jaao Bangladesh’,‘Rohingyas, Bangladeshis Go back’ the agitated protestors accused the BJP-PDP alliance of sheltering and settling the illegal foreign immigrants in Jammu province . Later, a deputation led by Harsh Dev Singh also submitted a detailed memorandum to the Union Minister for Home Affairs Raj Nath Singh seeking immediate deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis from Jammu.