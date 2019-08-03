Panthers conclave reiterates demand for reorganisation of J&K, delimitation

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To discuss necessary measures for strengthening the organisation from bottom to top besides activating all old comrades, friends and dedicated workers, the Panthers party held a daylong conclave here on Saturday.

Welcoming senior leaders, District Presidents and prominent activists present in the conclave at Press Club Jammu, Prof Bhim Singh, Chief Patron of National Panthers Party said, “We are ready for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the State to elect a functional, effective and people-friendly government in J&K.” It is hard work and sacrifices of all our active members and selfless activists that NPP has grown from a small movement to big national structure, having District and State offices in almost every important political area, asserted Prof Singh. “Our struggle and commitment is to ensure ‘One Tiranga’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, the Indian Constitution and One-Nation spirit to Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh including all areas under illegal occupation of Pakistan,” Prof Bhim Singh.

To fulfill this commitment, the Panthers Party leadership demanded reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir as confederation of J&K with establishing Jammu Pradesh and Kashmir Valley besides giving Union Territory status to Ladakh region as per the will and wish of the residents. This will ensure equitable development of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions, added Prof Bhim Singh.

He further said that delimitation of Assembly constituencies was due in 2003 and as such delimitation of Assembly constituencies has not been held till 2019.

NPP Chairman, Harsh Dev Singh and State President, Balwant Singh Mankotia appealed to all leaders and party workers to reach to the last man in every nook and corner of the State to spread party’s commitment of ensuring justice at door steps of each household irrespective of caste, region, community or religion.

Among senior leaders present on the occasion included P K Ganju, Senior Vice President; Advocate Bansi Lal Sharma, Advisor; Yashpaul Kundal, Anita Thakur, Sukhdev Singh, Manju Singh and Basharat Ali, General Secretaries; Dhani Ram Attri, Capt Anil Gour, Shanker Singh Chib, Sham Gorka, Balwan Singh, State Secretaries; Rajesh Padgotra, Provincial President; Sewa Singh Bali, State General Secretary Panthers Trade Union; Surinder Chouhan, District President Jammu Rural; Ashfaq Rana, District President Poonch; Rehmat Choudhary, District President Kishtwar; Sanjeet Kumar Sharma, District President Udhampur; Robin Sharma, District President Kathua; Rajeshwar Singh Sambyal, District President Samba; Hoshiyar Singh, Vice President Rajouri; Parmjeet Singh Marshal, State President Panthers Trade Union; Naresh Chib, Provincial General Secretary; Desh Rattan Pandita and Jahangir Khan, senior leaders from Kashmir.