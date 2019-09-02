Pant is fastest Indian keeper to 50 dismissals, surpasses Dhoni

Agency

KINGSTON: Young Rishabh Pant became the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to claim 50 dismissals in Test cricket, surpassing former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The 21-year-old wicket-keeper batsman on Sunday claimed his 50th victim in his 11th Test while Dhoni had taken 15 Tests to touch the milestone. Pant took an easy catch to dismiss West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite off an Ishant Sharma delivery in the second innings of the hosts in the second Test.