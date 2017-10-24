Panic grips Tral in Kashmir after explosion

Srinagar: Panic gripped Tral town in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district today after people mistook an explosion for a grenade blast, the police said.
The explosion took place around 11 am, triggering panic among the people in the area, a police official said.
There were unsubstantiated reports that militants had lobbed a grenade, the official added. (PTI)
