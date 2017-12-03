Panic grips Jammu Airport as ‘Gun’ recovered from courier pack

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sleuths of Jammu and Kashmir Police and staff of Cargo on Saturday recovered air gun wrapped inside an envelope at Jammu Airport.

The recovery of air gun however, triggered panic at the Airport.

Sources said that police and the postal staff at the airport noticed something suspicious during scanning inside an envelope.

“Panic gripped the security personnel and the police personnel when an ‘air gun’ pistol was recovered from a courier dispatch during scanning at Jammu Airport”, reliable sources said.

They said that when the envelope was opened, which was supposed to be delivered at the address mentioned on it via cargo service, a pistol was found inside it.

“It was an ‘air gun’ pistol and was being transported through courier service for a repair,” police sources confirmed.

They maintained that the sender was immediately contacted telephonically and was told to report at the Airport.

“It was merely a negligence on his part as such items are not allowed to be delivered through courier and if they have to, then prior permission and information to the concerned authorities is mandatory”, they maintained.

Meanwhile the matter was being investigated, said police.