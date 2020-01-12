Pangotra Biradari congregation on Jan 30

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: A meeting of All J& K Pangotra Biradari was held at Pangotra Biradari Kuldevi Sajyoti Mata Mandir Rai, Tehsil Ghagwal Distt. Samba on Sunday.

Rakesh Sharma President of the Biradari presided over the meeting while representatives of various villages inhabited by the people of Pangotra Biradari participated. It was decided to hold Vishal Bhandara on the occasion of annual congregation on Basant Panchami falling on January 30, 2020. A large number of people especially Pangotras from Punjab and Himachal are expected to participate. Madan Lal Toofan spokesperson of Pangotra Biradari told that prior to congregation and Bhandara, Ramayan Akhand Path and Havav will be performed on January 28 and 29, 2020. Toofan appealed to all people irrespective their caste and sub-caste to participate in the congregation and Bhandara.