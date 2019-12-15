Panels constituted for land assessment of Jammu Metro Project

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Saturday chaired a meeting regarding light rail metro Project for Jammu city and constituted committee for assessment of land and structures.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, CEO Mass Rapid Transit Corporation, Jammu & Metro Rail Transport Corporation, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, SSP Jammu Tejinder Singh, SDM South Srikant Suse, ACR Jammu Vijay Sharma besides senior functionaries of JMC, JDA and other concerned officers.

The officer concerned gave a detailed presentation on the project and informed that the Light Metro Elevated Corridor in Jammu will connect Bantalab to Bari Brahmana Railway Station with a total length of 23 km in Phase-I and Exhibition Ground to Udheywala and Exhibition Ground to Satwari Chowk in Phase-II.

The committee will be headed by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, comprising Sub Divisional Magistrate, South, North, Engineers of PWD, PDD, PHE and officers of other concerned departments for identification of land and to determine the exact quantum of land to be acquired for the execution of project.

The Div Com also asked for identification of locations for business, households, institutions assessment of area and structure falling under the project.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the upgradation plan for Sabzi Mandi Parade. A threadbare discussion was held regarding upgradation plan which includes creation of space for parking, designing of shops and other aspects. The Div Com directed concerned officers to conduct joint visits for initiating actions for upgradation of Sabzi Mandi Parade.

Earlier, the Div Com also reviewed the beautification work of Tawi front. Issues of construction of approach lane, painting of flyover poles, beautification of ghats, installation of lightings along Tawi Banks, establishment of railing on Tawi Bank and cleaning of sitting space near temple were discussed in the meeting.