Panel to review security of protected persons

SRINAGAR: The State Government on Sunday ordered constitution of a three-member committee headed by ADG Security to review the security of protected persons.
This decision has been taken in view of the incident at the residence of former Chief Minister and MP, Dr Farooq Abdullah at Jammu yesterday.
