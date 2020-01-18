Panel to report data analysis on ‘Third All India Survey of Educational Administrators’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday constituted a committee for report writing & data analysis on “Third All India Survey of Educational Administrators in J&K” as per survey guidelines.

According to order issued by Hirdesh Kumar Singh, Commissioner/ Secretary, School Education Department, the committee will be headed by Director Planning, School Education Department as its Chairman while Nodal Officer, School Education Department as its Member Secretary and one member to be nominated by Director General Economics & Statistics J&K, Joint Director Trainings/Principal SIE, Kashmir, Deputy Director Planning, School Education Department and Gh Hassan, Coordinator, SIE Kashmir will be its Members.

“The Committee shall submit its report within two months,” the order stated.