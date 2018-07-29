Panel to oversee fast-tracking of Consumer Metering

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Following the decision of the State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by the Governor N.N Vohra, the government on Saturday has ordered constitution of a high-level official panel for fast-tracking Consumer Metering in the State.

To be headed by the Advisor to Governor (Inchrage Power Development Department), the Committee include Principal Secretary, Finance and Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department as Members.

Commissioner Secretary, Power Development Department will be the Member Secretary of the Committee.

The committee will also oversee the implementation of Smart Grid Project in the J&K besides fast-tracking Smart Consumer Metering including their Operation, Maintenance, Reading and Billing Services.