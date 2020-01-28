Panel to notify sensitive, non-sensitive posts in PWD

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: After the recommendations of State Vigilance Commission, the government on Monday constituted a Committee for identifying, categorising and notifying the sensitive and non-sensitive posts in the Public Works (R&B) Department for posting of officers/officials against whom prosecution has been sanctioned.

According to an order issued by Khurshid Ahmad, Commissioner Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, the committee will comprise of Development Commissioner (Works), Public Works(R&B) Department as Chairman and Chief Engineer, Public Works(R&B) Department Kashmir, Chief Engineer, Public Works(R&B) Department Jammu, Chief Engineer, PMGSY, JKRRDA Kashmir and Chief Engineer, PMGSY, JKRRDA Jammu as Members.

“The committee shall submit its report/findings within 15 days from the date of issuance of the order,” it added.