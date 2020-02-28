Panel to examine issues of ReZ, ReJ, ReK Schemes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Secretary, J&K, B.V.R Subrahmanyam to head the committee to examine the issues related to Rehbar-e-Zirat (ReZ), Rehbar-e-Janglat (ReJ) and Rehbar-e-Khel (ReK) and similar Schemes.

According and order issued by General Administration Department on Thursday, Chief Secretary will be the Chairman of the aforesaid committee while Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Commissioner/ Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment; Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Secretary, Youth Services & Sports Department; Secretary, General Administration Department; and Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs will be its Members

“The committee shall examine the engagements made under the aforesaid Schemes besides examine the engagements made under Nehru Yuva Kendra, all the issues arising out of these engagements including current and future financial implications, the implications of these engagements on the regular organizational structure of these departments and any other issue attendant to these schemes,” it said adding that committee shall also suggest a comprehensive approach as necessary.