Panel suggests creation of separate police range for Ladakh

JAMMU: A Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council panel on Tuesday suggested creation of separate police range for Ladakh region and a women police station for Kargil district, after reviewing the functioning of the home department.

The department-related Standing Committee, which met here under the chairmanship of MLC Surinder Kumar Choudhary, also directed removal of encroachment on government land located around police and security installations, an official spokesman said.

He said the committee held detailed discussion on the functioning of various wings of the police department, pin-pointed certain gaps and called for addressing them to further improve functioning.

It observed that in view of a vast catchment area, there should be a separate police range for Ladakh region to ensure efficiency in the system, the spokesman said.

He said the committee also suggested creation of a women police station for Kargil district of Ladakh region.

The issues related to the encroachment on government land located around police and security installations at various places also figured prominently and the committee directed that necessary steps be taken to clear the same, the spokesman said.

He said modernisation of police department, building of infrastructure, creation of more manpower, policy of transfer and posting of police personnel in Ladakh region and creation of more executive police posts in Ladakh region were also discussed during the meeting.