Panel framed to examine guidelines of Term Loan Scheme

JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday constituted five-member committee to examine the guidelines of the draft “Term Loan Scheme” for Micro and Small Enterprises belonging to non-minority population of the State.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a Committee to examine the guidelines of the draft “Term Loan Scheme” for Micro and Small Enterprises belonging to non-minority population of the State for its implementation,” reads the GAD order.

The committee will be headed by Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department as its Chairman while Administrative Secretary, Labour & Employment Department as Member Secretary and Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department and Administrative Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs will be its members.

“The committee shall examine the guidelines of the Draft “Term Loan Scheme” for Micro and Small Enterprises belonging to non-minority population and examine the desirability of implementation of the scheme in respect of non-minority population only.” The order stated and added, “The committee shall be free to co-opt any officer/expert in its deliberation.”

“The committee shall be serviced by the Labour and Employment Department and shall submit its report within two months,” the order added.