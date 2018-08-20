Panel discussion on ‘Uninterrupted Power Supply to Jammu’ held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), J&K Regional Branch organised a panel discussion on theme ‘Uninterrupted Power Supply to Jammu’.

The panelists included Shivdev Singh Kotwal, SE PDD, Manhar Gupta, Superintendent Engineer (M&RE) PDD and Sanjeev Kumar, General Manager IRCON. D.S Pawar, former Member SERC was the moderator of the panel discussion. The function was attended by eminent senior citizens, members of IIPA and employees of PDD.

The introduction on the topic was presented by L.K Mengi. He spoke about the underutilised potential of electricity generation in the State. He gave a detailed historical background of PDD, SDPC and role of NHPC in the power sector.

Manhar Gupta, SE (M&RE) PDD discussed about the gap of demand and supply of electricity in the State of Jammu Kashmir. He said the overloading in any supply chain results in electricity curtailment. He opined that customers can help the department in improving the electricity by judicious use of same and also by avoiding the use gadgets during peak hours.

Shivdev Singh Kotwal, SE, PDD briefed about the various initiatives being carried out by the department for augmentation of the infrastructure under various centrally sponsored schemes like augmentation, creation of new Grid Stations, Receiving Station and Strengthening of transmission lines beside creation new distribution sub Stations .

Sanjeev Kumar, General Manager IRCON, in his presentation about RAPDRP highlighted major works being executed by the agency . He said that 29 33/11 Kv sub Station have been provided as new/Upgraded/Augmented with a total capacity enhancement of 276 MVA: 70 Km of 33Kv lines laid as a part of new/ reconductoring, 3803 numbers of distribution transformers of different capacity were added to the system to accommodate new connections and reduce power outages.

During lively interaction K.B Jandial, Dr C.M Seth, Ramanand, Nissar Ahmed, R.P Kakar, Col. Karan Singh, Chander Parkash Sharma and R.N Kaw pointed out deficiencies in execution of schemes for improvement of power supply are due to lack of co-ordination between PDD M&RE, Project Wings and IRCON.

Earlier, Dr Komal Nagar welcomed the guests and speakers were presented the medicinal plants saplings by J.B.S Johar and Dr C.M Seth. S.K Gupta presented vote of thanks. The programme was organised under the guidance of J.B.S Johar Honoraray Secretary.