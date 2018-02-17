Panel constituted to reestablish water bodies

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday constituted a six-member official panel to prepare action plan for reestablishing the preexisting network of streams, wetlands lakes and river Jhelum.

The Committee to be headed by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has been constituted in light of PIL No: 02/2014 titled Moulvi Peer Noor-ul-Haq v/s State and others.

The members of the Committee include Chief Conservator of Forests Kashmir, Vice-Chairman LAWDA, Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Kashmir, Superintending Engineer UEED Kashmir and Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir.

According to the order, the Committee would submit its final recommendations to the Administrative Secretary PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department within three months for onward submission to the High Court.