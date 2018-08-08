Panel constituted to examine SRO-43 cases for relaxation

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: The Government on Tuesday constituted a Committee to examine the issues relating to grant of relaxation in cases pending for appointment under SRO-43 of 1994.
According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the Committee will be headed by the Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department with Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Department and Secretary, Law Department as Members.
Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, will be the Member Secretary of the Committee.
The Committee shall co-opt any other officer as may be required, the order said.
It said the Committee shall also examine the issues related to grant of relaxation in respect of cases of civilians killed in cross-border shelling on the Line of Control/International Border, within the State of J&K.
The Committee shall submit its recommendations by August 20, 2018, said the order.
