Panel constituted to examine All India Service cadre issues

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The Government on Thursday constituted panel to examine the issues relating to All India Service cadre. According to GAD order, the committee is comprised of Atal Dulloo, IAS, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Shaleen Kabra, IAS, Principal Secretary, Home Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS, Commissioner/ Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, Dr. Farooq Ahmad Lone, IAS, Secretary, General Administration Department, Achal Sethi, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and Charandeep Singh, KAS, Additional Secretary, General Administration Department (Services).
“The Committee shall examine the issues related to strength and composition of All India Services, examine the issues related to promotion quota and its implication on past inductions and any other related issues regarding All India Service cadre,” the order stated and added, “The Committee shall be serviced by the General Administration Department and submit its report by December 13, 2019.”
