Panel constituted for placement of H&P Deptt officers

JAMMU: The government on Monday constituted committee for placement of Officers of the Hospitality & Protocol (H&P) Department in the Selection Grade. “In supersession to Government Order No: 21-HP of 2013 dated December 31, 2013, sanction is hereby accorded to the Constitution of Committee to consider the placement of Officers of the J&K Hospitality, Protocol and Agencies (Gazetted) Services in the Selection Grade (Non-Functional),” reads the order issued by Principal Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol Department.

As per an order, the committee comprises of Administrative Secretary, H&P Chairman Department as Chairman; Additional Secretary to the Govt Hospitality and Protocol Department as Member-Secretary and Director, Hospitality and Protocol, J&K and representative from the General Administration Department not below to the rank of Deputy Secretary as Members.