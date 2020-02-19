Panel constituted for appointing sports coaches

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday constituted Committee for appointment/engagement of Coaches for various sports disciplines in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per GAD order, the committee will be headed by Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department as its Chairman and Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department as Member Secretary. Secretary, General Administration Department, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs, Director General, Youth Services and Sports Department, Secretary, Sports Council and representative of Finance Department not below the rank of Director will be its Members.

The committee shall work out the overall requirement of coaches, in each sports discipline (both Indoor and Outdoor) across Jammu and Kashmir, based on need and practice elsewhere and also determine the number of Coaches sanctioned/available, the order stated and added “the committee shall also suggest how coaching can be improved, given the vacancies available in the department and suggest a broad scheme for capacity building/training of Coaches on modern lines for next five years along with the budgetary requirement.”

“The Committee shall be serviced by the Youth Services & Sports Department and shall submit its report within a period of one month,” it stated.