Pandit Prem Nath Dogra deserves Bharat Ratna: Brig Gupta

JAMMU: The legendary Dogra leader Pandit Prem Nath Dogra, who was the first leader from J&K to raise voice against Article 370 and struggled to ensure total integration of the state with rest of the country after the Maharaja was forced to live in exile and state’s administration was taken over by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah who harboured different ideas.

“Pandit ji was a great visionary and was quick enough to understand the intent of Sheikh Abdullah and National Conference and dared to make public his apprehensions,” stated Brig Anil Gupta, State BJP Spokesperson in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He further added that because of his blind love for the Sheikh, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, the then Prime Minister of India did not pay much heed initially to the apprehensions expressed by Pandit Prem Nath Dogra but later had to regret his decision by putting Sheikh Abdullah under arrest.

Raising the slogan of ‘Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan, Ek Nishan’, Pandit ji spearheaded the agitation under the banner of Praja Parishad and called for extension of all provisions of the Constitution of India to the State.

“The clarion call given by Pandit ji ensured the unity of the nation by keeping under check the manipulations of National Conference which included the loud thinking by Sheikh of getting the State out of Indian Union,” stated Brig Gupta.

“On October 24, the 135th birthday of the great Dogra leader will be celebrated. Only a week later, the entire nation would be celebrating abrogation of Article 370, for which Pandit Prem Nath Dogra struggled throughout his life. It will be a befitting occasion to award the highest national award Bharat Ratna, to Dogra Kesari Pandit Prem Nath Dogra,” appealed Brig Gupta.