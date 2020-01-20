Pandey conducts Public Outreach Prog at Block Dansal

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As part of Union Government’s Public Outreach Programme, Union Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey on Sunday visited various panchayats of Block Dansal, Jammu including Tarah, Janakha and Dansal panchayats and interacted with the residents there.

This visit is part of Union Government’s unique initiative under which 36 Cabinet and Council Ministers will be visiting 60 different blocks to interact with the residents, panchayat representatives and understand their issues and concerns. The Union Ministers, besides taking feedback on Govt’s performance, will also educate people at grass roots about their rights and about various centrally sponsored schemes.

The Minister was accompanied by Secretary YSS Sarmad Hafeez, Director JK EDI GM Dar, DG YSS Saleem ur Rehman, Director Technical Education Sajad Hussain Ganai and Chairperson BDC Dansal Reena Thappa.

At Dansal panchayat, the Minister conducted an extensive public outreach programme at community hall. The event saw participation from over 300 people from various panchayats.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said this initiative has been launched to bridge the gap between public and government, and to ascertain the needs of the public so as to better fulfill them. He said that the Prime Minister and the union government is working with the objective of achieving equitable sustainable development in the nation.

He encouraged the public, especially the representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institution to cooperate with the Govt. and be active participants in this process.

Responding to the demand for establishment of ITI for Block Dansal and upgradation of PHC, the Minister assured that these demands will be given due consideration and taken up for redressal.

He also gave immediate instructions to concerned officers for opening a Skill Development Center in the area. The Minister also urged the citizens to engage with www.MyGov.in – India’s Citizen Engagement platform. He informed the public that this platform allows for direct citizen participation in governance by way of sharing ideas, comments and creative suggestions to Central Ministries and associated organizations. He asked the Citizens to participate in policy formulation and program implementation to usher in an era of direct participatory democracy.

The Minister also launched works for Improvement/ Augmentation of WSS Badsoo and of WSS Chapper Sandrote. These works are being undertaken under NRDWP at the cost of 153.97 lakhs & 168.78 lakhs respectively, together benefiting about 5319 souls.

Earlier, At Tarah Panchayat, the Minister launched works for construction of Road from Nandini Tarah Road to Keran Panchayat identified under B2V1. During interactions, a demand was raised for construction of bridge on Tawi River at Tarah to enhance local connectivity. The bridge will further connect these rural areas with Surinsar, Mansar/ other neighboring tourist/commercial areas to improve livelihood opportunities.

The Minister undertook spot visit to the said area and assured that the demand will be put forth to the central government for early redressal.