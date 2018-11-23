Panchayati Raj Institutions and youth empowerment

Share Share 0 Share 0

The elections for Rural Local Bodies or Panchayats have begun. People are participating in these elections with great zest and zeal. This time our youth has shown great interest in contesting for the posts of Panchs and Sarpanchs. It seems that youth is ready to shoulder this responsibility of community development. This is a healthy sign for our country which is the world’s largest democratic country. Indian polity has now attained new dimensions with growing literacy rate among general people and voters in particular. The rewards of demographic dividends would surely be grasped in the field of politics. The Panchayati Raj Institutions are the tools of democratic decentralisation and the young blood knows better how to use these tools for the welfare of all sections of society. The issues like health, public distribution, sports , sanitation and education etc,can be better handled by the young leaders. The PRIs is the platform where the highly educated and skilled youth can contribute in the decision making and policy formulation activities. Hopefully, in the near future we will see the transformation of our rural society at the hands of youth. The youth has realised that although politics is called a dirty game but without stepping into this dirt we cannot clean it to transform India into the India of which our forefathers have dreamed of since long.

