Panchayat Polls: Training of polling staff for Phase-V concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: The training of polling staff for the fifth phase of Panchayat Elections in three Blocks Assar, Marmat and Khellani concluded on Monday.

During the training session, conducted by Master Trainers around 680 polling staff was imparted training.

UDHAMPUR: The training of Presiding and Polling officers for Udhampur block for phase VI of Panchyat Polls conducted under the supervision of District Panchayat Election, Ravinder Kumar concluded. During the training, 1301 presiding and polling officers were imparted training by district level master trainers.

While speaking on the occasion, the Deputy District Election Officer, Sapna Kotwal sensitized the polling staff deployed for conducting elections about basic guidelines to be followed during the poll process.