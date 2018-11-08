Panchayat Polls: Training imparted to 768 polling staff

STATE TIMES NEWS
DODA: Around 768 polling staff members for Panchayat Elections were on Thursday acquainted with the polling process at Doda and Thathri on the final day of the training programme.
On the last day, the training was imparted to polling parties of blocks Gundna and Dali Udhyanpur at Community hall, Doda. A total of 396 polling staff members were imparted training by Master Trainer AEE PHE, Fayaz Mehta.
The training for polling parties of Block Thathri and Chiralla was held at Dak Banglow Thathri where 372 polling staff members were trained by Master Trainers SDM Gandoh, Dilmir Choudhary and AEE PMGSY, Bhushan Dinish.
