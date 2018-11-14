Panchayat Polls Phase-IV: 1,382 candidates in fray

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: For the Phase-IV of Panchayat Polls, 1,382 candidates are in the fray for 531 Sarpanch Halqas and 5201 candidates for 4140 Panch wards across the State after scrutiny of nominations. Voting and counting for Phase-IV of Panchayat Polls-2018 is scheduled be held on November 27, 2018.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra, for Phase-IV, 60 candidates are in the fray for 22 Sarpanch Halqas and 247 candidates for 200 Panch wards in district Kupwara; 33 candidates for 26 Sarpanch Halqas and 91 for 182 Panch wards in district Bandipora; 81 candidates for 42 Sarpanch Halqas and 311 for 334 Panch Halqas in district Baramulla; 14 candidates for 36 Sarpanch Halqas and 30 for 314 Panch wards in district Budgam; 13 candidates for 40 Sarpanch Halqas and 9 for 316 Panch wards in district Pulwama; 3 candidates for 12 Sarpanch Halqas and 9 for 107 Panch wards in district Shopian; 17 candidates for 10 Sarpanch Halqas and 41 for 84 Panch wards in district Kulgam; 93 candidates for 81 Sarpanch Halqas and 223 for 615 Panch wards in district Anantnag; 63 candidates for 12 Sarpanch Halqas and 203 for 88 Panch wards in district Kishtwar; 135 candidates for 41 Sarpanch Halqas and 586 for 289 Panch wards in district Doda; 55 candidates for 17 Sarpanch Halqas and 186 for 125 Panch wards in district Ramban; 192 candidates for 38 Sarpanch Halqas and 690 for 294 Panch wards in district Udhampur; 225 candidates for 50 Sarpanch Halqas and 899 for 390 Panch wards in district Kathua; 202 candidates for 51 Sarpanch Halqas and 874 for 407 Panch wards in district Jammu;90 candidates for 27 Sarpanch Halqas and 394 for 193 Panch wards in district Rajouri and 106 candidates for 26 Sarpanch Halqas and 408 for 202 Panch wards in district Poonch.

According to the CEO, for Phase-I of the Panchayat Polls, 427 candidates are in the fray for 536 Sarpanch Halqas and 5951 candidates for 4048 Panch Wards in the State for which voting and counting is scheduled to be held on 17 November 2018.

For Phase-II, 1038 candidates are in the fray for 468 Sarpanch Halqas and 4165 candidates for 3610 Panch wards for which voting and counting is scheduled be held on 20 November 2018.

For Phase-III, 1371 candidates are in the fray for 553 Sarpanch Halqas and 5426 candidates for 4279 Panch wards across the State for which voting and counting is scheduled be held on 24 November 2018.