Panchayat Polls Phase-III: Polling parties dispatched for 5 blocks

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: In order to ensure smooth, free and fair elections during the 3rd phase of Panchayat polls, 210 polling parties along with polling materials were on Friday dispatched to conduct polls for 27 seats of Sarpanch and 50 Panch seats in Kargil, TSG, Sodh, Pashkum and Zanskar blocks of the district. The polling parties were dispatched from Khree Sultan Chow Sport Stadium Kargil today to conduct polling during the 3rd phase scheduled to be held tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the District Administration has put in place all necessary arrangements to ensure the conduct of polls in a fair and peaceful manner.

To ensure the proper maintenance of law and order including the observance of the Model Code of Conduct 19 Zonal Magistrates, 20 Sectoral Magistrates, Micro Observers as well as Sector and Zonal Officers, Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers have been deployed on duty.

38 candidates are contesting for 27 Sarpanch seats, while as 125 candidates are in the fray for election to 50 Panch seats spread across five blocks.

Meanwhile, to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the distribution of poll materials and dispatch of the polling staff to their respective polling stations, foolproof security and other arrangements were put in place by the Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil, Vikas Kundal who is also the District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO) Kargil.

Deputy District Election Officer Kargil Nargis Banoo, Headquarter Assistant to Deputy Commissioner Kargil Muhammad Shabir, Dy SP DAR Kargil Rigzin Sandup and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.