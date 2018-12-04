Panchayat Polls Ph-VII: Voting at 2,714 booths today

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Voting for Phase-VII of Panchayat Polls-2018 will be held on Tuesday at 2,714 polling stations across the State including 576 in Kashmir division and 2,138 in Jammu division. The timing for polling is from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra, 892 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive in this Phase including 428 in Kashmir division and 464 in Jammu division.

He said 5,575 candidates are in the fray for 341 Sarpanch and 1,798 Panch seats in Phase-VII, while 85 Sarpanchs and 912 Panchs have been elected unopposed in this phase.

He said in the areas going to polls in Phase-VII, an electorate of 4,75,865 will be voting for Sarpanch constituencies and 3,45,880 for Panch constituencies. “Photo Voter Slips have been distributed among the voters to inform them of their polling station,” he said.

CEO said at the end of 6 Phases of Panchayat Polls, overall voter turnout of 73.6 per cent has been recorded across the State, with a poll percentage of 46.1 per cent in the Kashmir division and 82.8 per cent in the Jammu division for the first 6 phases.

Kabra said in Phase-VI of Panchayat Polls held on December 1, overall poll percentage of 76.9 per cent was witnessed across the State including 84.6 per cent in Jammu division and 17.3 per cent in Kashmir division.

He said in Phase-V which went to polls on November 29, the State witnessed a poll percentage of 71.1 per centincluding 33.7 per cent in Kashmir division and 85.2 per cent in Jammu division.

He said in Phase-IV, the state witnessed a poll percentage of 71.3 per cent, including 82.4 per cent in Jammu division and 32.3 per cent in Kashmir division. In Phase-III, the State witnessed a poll percentage of 75.2 per cent which includes 55.7 per cent in Kashmir division and 83.0 per cent in Jammu division.

In the Phase-II of Panchayat Polls, overall 71.1 per cent polling was witnessed across the State with 80.4 per cent polling in Jammu division and 52.2 per cent in Kashmir division.

Similarly, in the Phase-I of Panchayat Polls held on 17 November 2018, 74.1 per cent polling was recorded across J&K including 64.5 per cent in Kashmir division and 79.4 per cent in Jammu division.

He said results have been announced for all these Phases by the respective Returning Officers.

CEO said orders have been passed in various complaint cases as well as directions of the Courts and wherever necessary Notifications reappointing the election schedules have been issued. “All such orders/notifications are available at website of CEO J&K,” he said.

Kabra said Basic Minimum Facilities (BMF) have been ensured in all the polling stations across the State for Phase-III. Photo Voter Slips have been distributed among the voters to inform them of their polling stations.

He said senior government officers have been appointed as General Observers to oversee the smooth, fair and orderly conduct of Panchayat Elections, 2018. Also, Expenditure Observers are keeping a watch on the expenditure by the candidates. In addition, for the poll day, Micro Observers have been placed in polling stations, particularly those considered hypersensitive. Besides, the Zonal and Sector Magistrates too have been deployed.

CEO said Control Rooms have been established in all the districts across the State to respond promptly to any complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct as also to disseminate information to the public. Security arrangements have been made including deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

He said the Government has declared holiday on the day of poll in the Panchayat areas going to polls so as to enable the voters to cast their vote. He said special casual leave shall also be granted to the employees who have to go to other areas to exercise their right to franchise. As per standing guidelines, the Central Government offices shall not be closed but the employees who are electors of the poll going wards and desire to exercise their franchise shall be offered reasonable facility to do so.

The Chief Electoral Officer, J&K appealed the voters to come forward and exercise their right to franchise in order to choose their local self-government to address their local needs.