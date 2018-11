Panchayat polls Ph-VI; voting at 3,174 booths today

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Polling for Phase-VI of Panchayat Polls-2018 will be held tomorrow at 3,174 polling stations including 410 in Kashmir division and 2,764 in Jammu division. The timing for polling is from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra, 771 polling stations have been categorised as hypersensitive including 410 in Kashmir division and 361 in Jammu division.

He said 7,156 candidates are in the fray for 406 Sarpanch and 2,277 Panch seats in Phase-VI while 111 Sarpanchs and 1,048 Panchs have been elected unopposed in this Phase.

He said in the areas going to polls in Phase-VI, electorate of 5,97,396 electors will be voting for Sarpanch constituencies and 4,57,581 for Panch constituencies. “Photo Voter Slips have been distributed among the voters to inform them of their polling station,” he said.

Kabra said in Phase-V which went to polls on November 29, the State witnessed a polling percentage of 71.1 per cent including 33.7 per cent in Kashmir division and 85.2 per cent in Jammu division. In Poonch district, he said, repoll for Sarpanch seat in Sanai Panch Halqa of block Surankote witnessed a turnout of 79.78 per cent and deferred polling in Panchayat HalqaNonabandi witnessed a turnout of 92.23 per cent.

He said in Phase-IV, the state witnessed a polling percentage of 71.3 per cent, including 82.4 per cent polling was witnessed in Jammu division and 32.3 per cent in Kashmir division. In Phase-III, the State witnessed a polling percentage of 75.2 per cent which includes 55.7 per cent in Kashmir division and 83.0 per cent in Jammu division.

In the Phase-II of Panchayat Polls held on 20 November 2018, overall 71.1 per cent polling was witnessed across the State with an overwhelming 80.4 per cent polling in Jammu division and 52.2 per cent in Kashmir division.

Similarly, in the Phase-I of Panchayat Polls held on 17 November 2018, 74.1 per cent polling was recorded across J&K including 64.5 per cent in Kashmir division and 79.4 per cent in Jammu division.

He said results have been announced for all these Phases by the respective Returning Officers.

Kabra said the orders have been passed in various complaint cases as well as directions of the Courts and wherever necessary Notifications reappointing the election schedules have been issued. “All such orders/notifications are available at website of CEO J&K,” he said.

Kabra said Basic Minimum Facilities (BMF) have been ensured in all the polling stations across the State for Phase-III. Photo Voter Slips have been distributed among the voters to inform them of their polling stations.

He said senior government officers have been appointed as General Observers to oversee the smooth, fair and orderly conduct of Panchayat Elections, 2018. Also, Expenditure Observers are keeping a watch on the expenditure by the candidates. In addition, for the poll day, Micro Observers have been placed in polling stations, particularly those considered hypersensitive. Besides, the Zonal and Sector Magistrates too have been deployed.

CEO said Control Rooms have been established in all the districts across the State to respond promptly to any complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct as also to disseminate information to the public. Security arrangements have been made including deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

He said the Government has declared holiday on the day of poll in the panchayat areas going to polls so as to enable the voters to cast their vote. He said special casual leave shall also be granted to the employees who have to go to other areas to exercise their right to franchise. As per standing guidelines, the Central Government offices shall not be closed but the employees who are electors of the poll going wards and desire to exercise their franchise shall be offered reasonable facility to do so.

The Chief Electoral Officer, J&K appealed the voters to come forward and exercise their right to franchise in order to choose their local self-government to address their local needs.