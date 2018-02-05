Panchayat Polls: Majority of parties for deferment

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Congress favours early Panchayat polls

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday chaired an All Party Meeting (APM) here to discuss the upcoming Panchayat elections in the State, with the majority advocating deferment of the proposed polls.

Meanwhile, the Congress Party favoured early Panchayat polls. Former Minister and Senior Vice President of Pradesh Congress Committee Sham Lal Sharma said Congress party vehemently opposed BJP’s demand for nominating MLAs as Chairpersons of BDCs and urged the State Government to restore full powers to Panchayats and hold direct elections to Sarpanchs.

“Though all parties favour holding of Panchayat elections for empowering of grass-roots level institutions, majority view was that the situation is not conducive for the elections right now,” Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Abdul Haq Khan told reporters after the meeting.

On December 25 last year, Mehbooba conveyed her government’s decision to Governor N N Vohra to hold panchayat elections from February 15 but later decided to convene an APM to discuss the proposed polls after opposition parties questioned the decision due to the prevailing law and order situation, especially in the Valley.

The Panchayat elections were scheduled in 2016 but could not be held due to unrest following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016, which left 86 people dead.

The government failed to hold the Panchayat elections last year after large scale violence erupted during bypolls in the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 8 claiming eight lives and forcing cancellation of bypolls to the Anantnag parliamentary constituency scheduled on April 11.

Representatives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the BJP, the National Conference, the Congress, the CPI(M), the Peoples Democratic Front, the National Panthers Party, the Awami Itihaad Party and the Democratic Party Nationalist attended the meeting and put forth their suggestions.

Khan said majority of the participants demanded deferment of the polls for a time being.

The BJP, coalition partner of the PDP, however, said it favoured holding of elections to Panchayat and urban local bodies as soon as possible.

“We conveyed our parties view point at the meeting.

Barring some pockets, the situation is overall conducive for the elections,” BJP state president Sat Sharma said.

However, National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said the party was of the opinion that the situation was not conducive and “we have conveyed our view to the government”.

“The ball is now in the court of the government and it has to take a call,” he said.

Senior vice president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Sham Lal Sharma said the Congress Party favoured holding of Panchayat elections at the earliest possible while urging for full powers to Panchayats and restoring the system of direct elections to Sarpanchs.

The party said it would never shirk from participating in any election exercise, when the government decides to hold taking into account the overall security concerns but congress favours holding of polls at the earliest possible.

The party took strong objection to the manner in which Panchayati Raj System was weakened and disempowered especially by amendment for indirect elections of Sarpanchs and also faulty delimitation of wards and Panchayat on political considerations through functionaries of Rural Development Dept. against the provisions of the act. The party also opposed the suggestion from the BJP and certain other quarters in the meeting for nominating MLAs as Chairmen of the Block Development Councils in their respective constituencies, by stating that it is not only against the spirit of 73rd amendment but totally against the basic spirit of democracy.

Participating in the All party meet chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, a six-member Congress delegation led by Sham Lal Sharma, Senior Vice President PCC and comprising G.N. Monga-MLC (from Panchayats) Vice President, Ravinder Sharma-Chief Spokesperson, MLAs Asgar Karbalai, Usman Majid, Shah Nawaz Choudhary- General Secretary PCC and Convener Panchayat Raj Sangathan said that party is ready for polls at the earliest possible and it is the duty of state and Central Govt. to ensure adequate security environment and create conducive atmosphere.

Senior CPI(M) leader and MLA M Y Tarigami said the party believed in empowering grass-root institutions and it was the responsibility of the government to decide whether the situation is conducive for holding polls.