Panchayat Polls: 7,959 candidates in fray for Phase-VIII, IX

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: For the final two phases of the extended 9-Phase Panchayat Polls, 7,959 candidates are in the fray. Voting and counting for the last two phases will be held on 8th and 11th December.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra, for penultimate Phase-VIII, 1,333 candidates are in the fray for 483 Sarpanch Halqas and 5,695 candidates for 3,860 Panch wards across the State. Voting and counting for Phase-VIII is scheduled be held on 8th December 2018.

Giving district-wise details, Kabra said Phase-VIII, 105 candidates are in the fray for 39 Sarpanch Halqas and 461 candidates for 321 Panch wards in district Kupwara; 10 candidates for 22 Sarpanch Halqas and 64 for 196 Panch Halqas in district Bandipora; 71 candidates for 42 Sarpanch Halqas and 285 for 366 Panch Halqas in district Baramulla; 3 candidates for 7 Sarpanch Halqas and 4 for 59 Panch wards in district Srinagar; 13 candidates for 40 Sarpanch Halqas and 37 for 315 Panch wards in district Budgam; 9 candidates for 29 Sarpanch Halqas and 25 for 231 Panch wards in district Pulwama; 4 candidates for 11 Sarpanch Halqas and 11 for 95 Panch wards in district Shopian; 4 candidates for 23 Sarpanch Halqas and 5 for 177 Panch wards in district Kulgam; 205 candidates for 55 Sarpanch Halqas and 894 for 431 Panch wards in district Reasi; 223 candidates for 52 Sarpanch Halqas and 896 for 384 Panch wards in district Kathua; 157 candidates for 35 Sarpanch Halqas and 709 for 285 Panch wards in district Samba; 404 candidates for 96 Sarpanch Halqas and 1771 for 758 Panch wards in district Jammu and 125 candidates for 32 Sarpanch Halqas and 533 for 242 Panch wards in district Rajouri.

For the Phase-IX, which is the final phase of the Panchayat Polls, Kabra said, 210 candidates are in the fray for 236 Sarpanch Halqas and 721 candidates for 1904 Panch wards across the State. Voting and counting for Phase-IX is scheduled be held on 11th December 2018.

Giving district-wise details, Kabra said, for Phase-IX, 78 candidates are in the fray for 33 Sarpanch Halqas and 311 candidates for 291 Panch wards in district Kupwara; 21 candidates for 14 Sarpanch Halqas and 88 for 100 PanchHalqas in district Bandipora; 30 candidates for 45 Sarpanch Halqas and 73 for 383 PanchHalqas in district Baramulla; 17 candidates for 13 Sarpanch Halqas and 34 for 109 Panch wards in district Ganderbal; 16 candidates for 39 Sarpanch Halqas and 68 for 319 Panch wards in district Budgam; 7 candidates for 39 Sarpanch Halqas and 9 for 309 Panch wards in district Pulwama; 4 candidates for 11 Sarpanch Halqas and 16 for 89 Panch wards in district Shopian; 5 candidates for 23 Sarpanch Halqas and 11 for 167 Panch wards in district Kulgam and 32 candidates for 19 Sarpanch Halqas and 111 for 137 Panch wards in district Anantnag.

He said first 7 Phases of the Panchayat Polls have passed off smoothly and peacefully with good participation.

In Phase-VII held on December 4, overall poll percentage of 75.3 per cent was witnessed across the State with 84.8 per cent polling in Jammu division and 30.3 per cent in Kashmir division.In Phase-VI overall poll percentage of 76.9 per cent was recorded including 17.3 per cent in Kashmir division and 84.6 per cent in Jammu division.In Phase-V poll percentage of 71.1 per cent was witnessed across the State with 85.2 per cent polling in Jammu division and 33.7 per cent in Kashmir division.In Phase-IV JK witnessed 71.3 per cent voting with 82.4 per cent electors exercising their franchise in Jammu division and 32.3 per cent in Kashmir division. In Phase-III, the State witnessed a poll percentage of 75.2 per cent including 55.7 per cent in Kashmir division and 83.0 per cent in Jammu division.In Phase-II overall 71.1 per cent polling was witnessed across the State with 80.4 per cent polling in Jammu division and 52.2 per cent in Kashmir division and in Phase-I 74.1 per cent polling was recorded including 64.5 per cent in Kashmir division and 79.4 per cent in Jammu division.