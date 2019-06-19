Panchayat Malhar hails Pawan for road connectivity

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: A meeting was held in Naren-De-Gal Mohalla of Panchayat Malhar under the chairmanship of Sarpanch of Malhar, in which former MLA Udhampur MLA Pawan Gupta was also invited. People thanked Pawan Gupta for construction of Naden-de-Gail’s old road. People expressed their gratitude and demanded to solve their other demands which they heighted. Apart from this, the local youth advocate Nitin Dubey with many youngsters joined BJP, Pawan Gupta welcomed all of them with garland.

On this occasion, the local resident Rohit Sethi , Panch Puranchand, Panch Gopal Das, former Sarpanch Pawan Sharma, Mansaram, Parasram, Chaman Lal, Ratanlal Bhagat, Bodharaj said that due to the bad condition of road of Naden-De-Gail from bus stand, people were facing lot of problems, especially during rainy days. Apart from this, people asked the former MLA to join Malad with Nansu -Badali and demanded a bridge over the river.

While addressing the people on this occasion, former MLA Pawan Gupta said that during my MLA’s tenure, I tried to solve every problem of every corner of the Udhampur assembly constituency. Gupta said that if there was a full term, there would have been many development works and many problems would be solved.