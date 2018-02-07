Panchayat, local Bodies polls being deferred for political reasons: Harsh

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

MAJALTA: Expressing concern over the repeated postponement of Panchayat and local Bodies elections in the State, Harsh Dev Singh JKNPP Chairman and former Minister on Tuesday lambasted the BJP-PDP alliance for destroying the institutions of local self governance in the state for petty political motives.

Addressing public meetings in Palnu, Jakhenu and Jagwal villages of Majalta in Ramnagar Constituency, Harsh said that the political expediencies of the ruling alliance being the main reason for avoiding the elections, the State Government was desperately looking for excuses and alibis including convening of All parties meets (APM) to evade the said polls. He said that plea of non-conducive atmosphere was totally unacceptable and untenable as the state as well as Central Government had been repeatedly claiming improvement in security scenario in the State. Accusing the BJP of trying to sabotage the process of democratic decentralization, Harsh claimed that its representatives had made highly perverse and anti people suggestions in the All Party meet with regard to the constitution of Panchayati Raj institutions in the state. Harsh called upon the Governor to intervene in this matter and ensure early elections in the interest of rural and urban local development.