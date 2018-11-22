Panchayat Elections: Training of poll staff for Phase-III concludes

Share Share 0 Share 0

DODA: The training of polling staff for the third phase of Panchayat Elections for Block Kahara concluded on Wednesday. The training session was conducted by Master Trainers Fayaz Mehta and Maqsood Khateeb besides others polling staff in which training was imparted to around 291 polling officials and officers appointed for Panchayat elections in block Kahara.