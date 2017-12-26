Panchayat elections in J&K to commence from Feb15

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a significant decision, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to hold the much-awaited panchayat elections from next year.

The decision to commence the panchayat elections from February 15, 2018, was conveyed by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to Governor N N Vohra during her hour-long meeting with him here, an official spokesman said.

The Governor re-iterated his concern about the vital importance of ensuring prompt redressal of public grievances and for the entire administrative system to function in a truly transparent and accountable manner, to promote public welfare.

The panchayat elections were scheduled in the Valley last year, but could not be held due to the troubled atmosphere following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016. The incident had sparked violent protests, resulting in the killing of over 86 persons.

The PDP-BJP coalition government yet again failed to hold the elections this year after large-scale violence during the bypoll to Srinagar constituency on April 8 left eight persons dead.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in September had directed the state government to complete the panchayat election process by January next year. The polls have been pending for the last about one and a half years as the previous panchayats had completed their term in June 2016. After a fresh delimitation, at least 280 new panchayats have been added in the state which takes the total to 4,378.

In November last the Governor promulgated an Ordinance designating Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir as the State Election Commission (SEC) for conducting Panchayat polls in the State.

The Rural Development Department had mooted the Ordinance as there was no State Election Commission in J&K for conducting Panchayat elections. Under the Panchayati Raj Act, there has to be the State Election Commission for holding Panchayat polls. In the absence of that, the State Government has now designated the CEO J&K as the SEC through the Ordinance.

The Governor, who has been repeatedly emphasizing the crucial importance of there being no further delay in holding Panchayat elections for the establishment of the three-tier framework of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI), approved the urgent promulgation of this ordinance, during the Darbar Move period so that no time whatsoever is lost in commencing preparations for the conduct of the pending elections.

The Panchayat elections were last held in March-April 2011 after a gap of near four decades. The Panchayats were constituted in May-June 2011 and they completed their term in June 2016. However, the Government didn’t initiate the process to hold elections to Panchayats in time, which led to completion of their tenure. Nearly one and a half years have already elapsed without any elected Panchayats in the State.

For a long time opposition parties in the State have been demanding conduct of Panchayat polls to put the alliance govt on the mat.

On the other hand, former Panches and Sarpanches have been pushing for implementation of 73rd and 74th Amendment in the State Panchayati Raj Act without which the idea of holding polls would not truly empower the masses at the grass roots.

The PDP-BJP government had earlier received brick bats and facing lot of criticism over its decision to hold elections for the posts of Panchs and they in turn would nominate Sarpanchs.

This decision has not gone down well with all those who were elected as Sarpanchs in the previous polls.

Majority of former Sarpanchs are of the opinion that by adopting to nominate Sarpanchs and holding elections for Panchs, the state government is trying to hijack the institution of Panchayati Raj.

Referring to the poll promises of BJP before the 2014 Assembly polls, several prominent leaders claimed the same BJP had campaigned against the Congress while promising to empower the grass roots by way of implementing the 73rd Amendment in letter and spirit. And now when the time has come to go for the polls, the alliance partners have developed cold feet.

These former Sarpanches have also started getting their act together and expected to start campaign against the alliance government to expose the real face of the parties in power.

Leaders of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat conference are expected to launch a campaign in support of implementation of 73rd and 74th amendments before holding the Panchayat elections.

On the other hand security agencies would have to pull up their socks to ensure security of candidates contesting the polls in the coming months.