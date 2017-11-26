Panchayat Conference seeks implementation of 73rd Amendment in J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The BJP-PDP government was left red faced when a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference on Saturday demanded implementation of 73rd Amendment of the State Panchayati Raj Act in toto.

The alliance government had proposed to hold elections for Panchs and likely to adopt indirect route of nominating Sarpanchs.

Emerging out of the meeting with the Centre’s Special Representative Dineshwar Sharma at Jammu Convention Centre, the representatives of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference briefed media persons about their deliberations.

Spokesman of the delegation, Anil Sharma said, “We reiterated our demand of complete implementation of 73rd Amendment”. He said over 40,000 former Sarpanchs and Panchs in the State do not want indirect elections thrust on them by the ruling dispensation. “We want to participate in the straight contest and we are not going to bend our knees before the State Government”, he added.

Anil Sharma said that in the past few years, 18 Sarpanchs and Panchs were targeted by militants.

“We demanded adequate compensation package for them”, he demanded.

Another delegation of All J&K Border United Front and farmers led by Ghanshyam Sharma demanded fresh recruitment drive for youth of border areas and treating candidates belonging to forward areas along International Border areas at par with those living along the Line of Control.

A delegation of Jammu University scholars took up the issue of appointments made by the Public Service Commission in the recent months where majority of successful candidates belonged to a particular region and religion while those belonging to different regions and religions were left out.

Members of Shri Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha raised the issue of amnesty scheme for stone pelters and eviction of illegal immigrants from Myanmar. Their representatives demanded amnesty for youth against whom cases were still pending in Amarnath land row and allegedly torching of truck by a mob in Udhampur.

Demands ranging from rights of PoK refugees to special financial packages for border residents facing frequent Pakistani shelling were highlighted as the Centre’s special envoy on Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, met delegations from different sections of the society here for the second day on Saturday.

The delegations also highlighted issues like alleged discrimination against Jammu, revocation of Article 35A of the Constitution, which gives special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir, and deportation of Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims.

After conducting a six-day tour of the State from November 6, Sharma arrived here on Friday on his second visit to the State and will leave for Kashmir on Sunday. He also visited Kashmiri Pandit camps here.

“The resolution of issues in Kashmir is not possible without resolving the problems faced by the refugees of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” senior BJP leader and MLC Charanjeet Singh Khalsa said.

Khalsa, who led a six-member delegation of PoK refugees, said they are the real victims who have been waiting for justice for the last seven decades.

A delegation of prominent citizens of Jammu led by BJP MLC Ramesh Arora discussed various issues while suggesting that the problem is within the State and it should not be taken as a Kashmir-oriented problem only.

“No politician should be allowed to cross limits of freedom of speech as prescribed by the Constitution,” Arora said, asserting that the aspirations and problems of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are different.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to Sharma which, among other things, welcomed government’s decision to release stone pelters but cautioned against releasing those who committed “serious offences”.

Suggesting to set-up a separate department for all types of refugees, Arora demanded necessary measures to put an end to illegal funding coming from outside. He demanded promotion of local industry saying it has suffered a lot in the past three decades of terrorism.

The delegation comprised of Arun Choudhary President of Arya Samaj, Rajinder Arora Additional MD JK Channel, Vijay Trehan former President Marble Association and leading businessman, Preetam Singh representative of employees and Ashok Gupta Director ASL Tutorial.

Jammu Province People’s Forum delegation led by former Districts and Sessions Judge Pavittat Singh Bhardwaj alleged that the State Government was intentionally changing the demography of Jammu by settling Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims here.

“The influx of anti-social and anti-national elements is posing a grave threat to the security of the region,” Bhardwaj said in his three-page memorandum, demanding immediate deportation of the foreign immigrants.

The memorandum demanded for repeal of Article 35A saying “it is legally non-existent and a hurdle in development of Jammu.”

The forum said the demand of self-rule by the ruling People’s Democratic Party and greater autonomy by the opposition National Conference is not acceptable to the people of Jammu.

Choudhary Kamal Singh, who led a delegation of Border Area People Welfare Forum (BAPWF), highlighted the miseries of the people living along the Line of Control and International border in the State. He also demanded enhancement of ex-gratia relief to the victims of border firing and suggested that compensation to those killed should be raised to Rs 1 crore. He also demanded development of Suchetgarh border in Jammu on the pattern of Wagah border as part of promotion of border and religious tourism in the State.

Singh also called for special recruitment packages on the lines of Kashmiri Pandits and allotment of land or two-room apartments in safer zones for the border residents.

A nine-member delegation led by President of All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC), Anil Sharma met with Dineshwar Sharma and submitted a memorandum to him.

He demanded that Union Government must ensure that scheduled Panchayat and Local Bodies elections will be held without any interruption irrespective of political dispensation. They also alleged that neither the State nor Union Government came forward for welfare of the families of over 20 martyred Panchayat members who sacrificed their lives for democracy and demanded adequate monetary help for their family members besides giving permanent government job to their NoK.

The AJKPC delegation comprised of Goutam Singh Jamwal Provincial President, Raj Kumar Provincial Vice President; Ram Pal, Mohammad Sadiq, Farooq Ahmd, Yashpal Singh Charak, Harvinder Singh and Mehar Singh.

A delegation of Public Opinion Forum (POF) led by its President Parveen Sharma met Dineshwar Sharma and apprised him about step-motherly treatment to Jammu region by the successive governments in the State and at the Centre.

The forum stressed for political as well as economic empowerment of Jammu region by rationalising assembly/parliamentary constituencies in the State. The Forum demanded removal of Article 35A and 370 so that the State is completely integrated with the country.

During discussions, issues of discrimination with Jammu region in recruitments, allocation of funds for development, preservation of heritage sites, tourism, industry etc. were also raised by the members. The forum expressed its anguish over non-fulfillment of aspirations of Jammu region for the last seventy years and asked the Centre through its representative to do justice with Jammu region by giving its due share in all spheres.

The POF delegation was accompanied by Dr Gopal Parthasarthy Sharma, Prof Varinder Gupta, Dr Satya Dev, Rahul Sharma, Dr Raj Behl, Chander Uday Sharma, Birender Pratap Singh and Sanjeev Sharma.

A deputation of Shri Amar Kshatriya (Rajput) Sabha J&K Jammu led by its President, Kr Narayan Singh met Dineshwar Sharma and discussed various issues.

A detailed memorandum containing demands of Kshatriya (Rajput) Sabha was presented to the interlocutor.

Rajput Sabha demanded declaration of gazetted holiday on September 23 each year on the Birth Anniversary of late Maharaja Hari Singh.

Special Recruitment Drive of border area and Kandi belt youths in armed forces/para military forces, reservation for weaker sections of all communities, deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis from J&K State and other demands were putforth by the Rajput Sabha members.

A seven-member deputation of Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha comprising P.C Sharma Advocate, Satya Nand Sharma, Subash Shastri, Jagan Nath Sharma, Shiv Ram Sharma and K.L Sharma met Dineshwar Sharma and submitted a memorandum of demands.

The deputation demanded protection of temples, shrines and other religious places as well as monuments of heritage importance, introduction of Sanskrit and Dogri languages in the school and college curriculum, constitution of Minority Commission in J&K State, delimitation of constituencies and due representation to Hindu Minority in J&K in all government/semi government institutions.

A delegation of Anjuman-e-Imamia Jammu met Interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma and briefed him of the prevailing unrest in the Kashmir Valley and the problems being faced by the Shia Community of Jammu.

The delegation of Anjuman-e-Imamia sought reservation for Shia students in professional colleges, special package for the 1947 Muslims of division Jammu, allotment of land to Shia community for the construction of building/guest house for the ailing persons and students, restoration of land of Anjuman-e-Imamia adjoining Karbala complex, Wazarat Road, Jammu, etc.

The delegation of Anjuman-e-Imamia Jammu comprised of Syed Afaq Kazmi Senior Member, Syed Amjad Ali Shah Cashier, Syed Aijaz Kazmi Senior Member, Syed Jaleel Shah Senior Member and Syed Aiyaz Naqvi Joint Secretary.

A delegation of KP Sabha, Jammu, led by its President, K.K Khosa met Dineshwar Sharma and discussed various issues.

The delegation, while raising certain issues concerning the community, stressed upon the Central Government emissary to create conducive environment in the Valley before actually initiating steps for rehabilitating the community back in Kashmir Valley. “Till this happens, the displaced community should be provided all amenities to lead a decent and comfortable life in exile,” the delegation demanded.

The interlocutor assured that the community being major stakeholders will be taken into confidence from time to time in order to create a congenial environment and re-establish peace in the Valley.

A delegation of Jammu Justice Movement led by its President met Dineshwar Sharma and demanded abrogation of Articles 35A and 370.

A delegation of West Pakistani Refugee 1947 led by its President Labha Ram Gandhi met Dineshwar Sharma and apprised him of the problems being faced by the refugees since long.

The delegation comprised of Sukhdev Singh Manhas, Capt Bishamber Singh and Balbeer Raj.

A delegation of research scholars and students of Jammu University met Dineshwar Sharma and submitted a memorandum.

Deepak Sharma, who led the delegation, said that in the memorandum to the interlocutor they have submitted 20 demands which include ending discrimination with Jammu and Ladakh regions especially in matters of allocation of funds and appointments in government jobs, time bound completion of recruitment process, abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, amnesty to all against whom cases are registered for 2008 Amarnath Land Row on the pattern of similar amnesty given by the State Government to stone pelters in Kashmir, deportation of Rohingyas and other foreign nationals illegally settled at Jammu, reservation of seats in professional colleges and universities of the State for wards of out of state security personnel who attain martyrdom in the State, safe return of Kashmiri Hindus and equitable justice to West Pakistan refugees, Valmiki Samaj people, Gorkhas and women married outside the State.

The delegation was accompanied by Amit Kumar, Nitan Sharma, Kartika Bakshi, Jai Bhawani Singh, Anil Kumar, Ajay Sambyal, Sonam Prashar, Arvind Kumar and Karan Prashar.

A deputation of Jammu Warriors Front also met Interlocutor, Dineshwar Sharma and apprised him of the problems being faced by the people of Jammu region.

Earlier, the special representative of the Government of India for Dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma visited in migrants camp Talwara here on Saturday.

He was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr. Mandeep Bhandari, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Jammu M.L Raina, Deputy Commissioner Reasi Prasanna Ramaswamy G, SDM Mahore Yasin Choudhary and other officers of civil administration and police.

Sharma first met and interacted with migrants who are putting up at Talwara after migrating from Prankote, Dhakikote, Chillad, Thub Thanole and other areas of Tehsil Arnas, Mahore and Thuroo about fifteen years back.

After listening to their issues, he visited migrant colonies and took stock of various facilities being provided to migrants by the government. He also visited a school where the children of migrants are studying.