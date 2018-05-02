Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

On the one hand, the government is trying to curtail the promotion of tobacco products there are many private radio channels and the programme starts with “Subh Ke 10 Baje Gaye, Pan Parag Khaya Kya”.

In order to gain some mulla and exposing the commercial value of banned products consumerism has reached new highest with giving no concerns for guidelines and ethics of business.

It seems that the government has also forgotten to put a ban on the advertisements of such products which directly target youth and influence them to consume such products.

Gutkha, a chewing tobacco product responsible for oral cancer and several other negative health effects, has been banned in 26 states and six union territories in India since 2011.

However, the tobacco industry has violated this ban in many ways. Illegal production, unchecked advertising and sale of Gutkha still continues. Pan Masala and Gutka may be off the shelves in shops, but the banned tobacco products continue to be sold clandestinely to the regular customers and the sale is increasing day by day.

The main reason behind the increase in sale of these products is the failure of the concerned authorities to keep a check on the advertisements of these products. The advertisements that are broadcasted and telecasted on private radio and TV channels; directly target youngsters and they get attracted towards such products.

There is nothing wrong in saying that these advertisements directly impact youngsters and they get attracted towards these tag lines. Such advertisements mislead the youth and force them to try these products at least once.

It is a serious issue and the need of the hour is that the concerned should keep a check on this and put a ban on such advertisements.

Parveen Sharma,

Greater Kailash,

Jammu.