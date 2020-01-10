Pak’s first Law Minister faced humiliation for being Dalit: Balbir

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: It may not be known to most of the Indians that the first Law Minister of Pakistan was Joginder Nath Mandal, who belonged to a Dalit community. It was really a matter of pride for Dalits that one of the important portfolios in Pakistan government was then held by a Dalit. But it was just within few years of his service as Law Minister that Joginder Nath Mandal had to resign and immigrate to India. It was said that being a Dalit, he was maltreated and humiliated, which led to his resignation from ministerial berth and departing the country.

It was stated by BJP Jammu and Kashmir Spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan, while informing members of Dalit community that Hindus, including Dalits and other minorities were not safe and secure in Pakistan from the day of its coming into existence and that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) needs to be supported, as it assures dignified and respectable life to persecuted members of these communities by granting them Indian citizenship rights, if they seek so.

Balbir further said that every now and then, there were reports of abduction, forced conversion of girls from minorities in Pakistan, as well as damage to their religious places.

Dalits, Minorities were being falsely accused of various crimes, resulting in fine, lengthy prison sentence and sometimes death penalty under cover of Draconian Blasphemy Act, he said.

Balbir further said that we have to understand the fact that about 70 per cent of people who have came from neighbouring countries viz Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan to India due to religious persecution, are from Dalit community and we in India, have to bring such oppressed people into mainstream, who have suffered a lot in Muslim countries, which they willingly chose to live.