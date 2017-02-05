Pakistan’s Saeed drama will not yield any gain

Dear Editor,

Lashkar-e-Tayyeba (LeT) founder and Jamaat-ud-Dawa’h (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was the mastermind behind many terror attacks in India and is in the list of India’s 50 most wanted fugitives. Pakistan tried to mislead the world earlier too by putting Saeed under house arrest in December 2001, in August 2006, and in December 2008, but was released by the Court.

In connection with Saeed’s role in Mumbai terror attacks, the US had, in 2012, offered a reward of $10 million for information leading to his arrest. And he was roaming freely in Pakistan, spewing venom against the US and India having patronage of Inter-Services Intelligence. His current detention has come after reports that the Trump Administration may ban entry of Pakistani nationals into the US. This time, Pakistan may not be able to fool the new occupant of the White House who has not minced words in spelling out his determination to uproot jihadi terror.

M.C Joshi

Via-e-mail