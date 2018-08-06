Pakistan’s new vaccination drive, ‘final push’ against polio

Islamabad: A Pakistani health official says authorities have launched a week-long anti-polio campaign touted as a ‘final push’ against the crippling disease.
Its aim is to vaccinate millions of children under 5 years of age.
Dr Rana Safdar, the campaign’s national coordinator, says the campaign was launched today amid tight security in 89 districts and towns with a total of 110,000 health workers who will fan out vaccinate 19.2 million children.
She says the campaign will last for four days in some areas.
Polio is still endemic in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria.
But with just three cases reported this year, Pakistan is close to completely eradicating the disease.
Pakistan regularly carries out anti-polio drives despite threats from the Taliban who claim the campaign is a Western conspiracy to sterilise children. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Meghna Gulzar, Phantom Films developing original series on Rakesh Maria
I am now looking for every opportunity to find joy: Sonali Bendre
They bring uniqueness to every film: Anil Kapoor on re-uniting with Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 05tH –– 11TH AUGUST 2018
Alex Parrish cracked door open for women of colour, says Priyanka as she bids adieu to ‘Quantico’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper