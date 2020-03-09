Pakistani intruder arrested in Poonch

JAMMU: A Pakistani intruder was arrested by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.
Faryad Ali (20), a resident of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, sneaked into this side from across the LoC and was intercepted by the Army in a forward area in Balakote sector late on Sunday night, the officials said.
Ali is being interrogated.
The arrested person looked mentally challenged and might have intruded into this side inadvertently. Things will get clear once his interrogation gets over, a police official said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Self perception of risk is vastly underestimated in women: Dr Sushil
Kriti Sanon completes ‘Mimi’ shoot
It was a bit of letdown: Jennifer Lopez opens up on Oscar snub
Urban planners, health practitioners must work in tandem: Dr Sushil
Way forward for any country is by educating itself more: Shah Rukh
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper