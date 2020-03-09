Pakistani intruder arrested in Poonch

JAMMU: A Pakistani intruder was arrested by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

Faryad Ali (20), a resident of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, sneaked into this side from across the LoC and was intercepted by the Army in a forward area in Balakote sector late on Sunday night, the officials said.

Ali is being interrogated.

The arrested person looked mentally challenged and might have intruded into this side inadvertently. Things will get clear once his interrogation gets over, a police official said. (PTI)