Pakistan Zindabad: Kashmiri sloganeer is MP, Bengaluru girl in jail

A teenager Bengaluru girl Amulya Leona is in jail for raising Pakistan Zindabad slogan during anti-Citizen Amendment Act rally in the city. But, a former minister and a former Speaker from Kashmir Mohammed Akbar Lone escaped seditious charges under Section 124A of Indian Penal Code and roamed around free to become Member Parliament for chanting the same slogan in Legislative Assembly.

Is this hypocrisy, appeasement or selective double standards?

The Bengaluru girl had raised Hindustan Zindabad slogans too while the Kashmir MP not only boasted of having raised Pakistan Zindabad slogan but also justified it in the Lok Sabha campaign. He went to the extent of complaining that he gets pained when anyone speaks against Pakistan. In an election rally at Kupwara of Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, Lone had said on March 25, 2019, “If anyone will abuse them (Pakistan) once, he will abuse him ten times from here”. He had raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan in full pitch, with all his vocal cords blowing like trumpets, in February 2018 in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. This witnessed just ‘ruckus’ with some of the BJP’s 25-member squad just protesting and creating ruckus. They had no cheeks to seek action against the former Speaker of the House, known for his choicest invectives and verbal duel with Iftikhar Hussain Ansari, former minister, in one of the stormiest sittings of the Legislative Assembly while being in the Chair.

In Kashmir, chanting Pakistan Zindabad is a normal phenomenon and nobody had been taking any action against the sloganeering mobs, which used to put the security forces on defensive by raining stones at them from all over on daily basis. Pakistan Zindabad slogans are norm in Kashmir with sloganeers neither getting booked nor feeling any remorse. The more a person raises such slogans, the more he is sought after by the pampered people, who keep complaining on social media the world over about repression and denial of freedom of speech. This is evident from the victory of Akbar Lone from the most sensitive border constituency of Jammu and Kashmir. Nobody has ever questioned or countered him or hundreds and thousands of people for raising pro-Pak slogans and trampling Tricolour by forming circle type groups and chanting Ragdo Ragdo slogans. Such slogans were raised even during the visits of a former Governor to Kashmir University and Ghulam Shah Badshah University years ago. Police and the administration took solace and satisfaction in issuing handouts about lodging of cases but no forward movement has been seen thus far.

In Bengaluru, the girl Amulya has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. The police are expected to interrogate her regarding the slogan. She will also be produced before a court after her interrogation and rightly so. Nobody has any objection to it. Neither the firebrand Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi nor the ever vocal Rahul Gandhi’s Congress. On the Bengaluru incident, Karnataka Congress immediately reacted, saying “Shouting slogans in favour of an enemy nation is wrong. Let the government take appropriate legal action.” On the contrary, the same Congress remained mute over the rants of Akbar Lone.

The Congress, the Tukde Tukde Gang and the pseudo secularists have been condoning anti-national activities of rabid communalists from the Valley, some of them holding high constitutional positions from time to time. They have been describing them the victims and ‘misguided’ youth.

The motivation behind the dare devil acts of politicians like Akbar Lone is to endear themselves with separatists and Jihadis. Having said so, the irony of all this is that they enjoy multi-tier security cover at the expense of the Indian tax payer.

The Pakistan Zindabad sloganeers have been getting best of both the worlds in Kashmir or other parts of the Jammu region in terms of withdrawal of cases against them, amnesty, rehabilitation and even jobs? The governments that be at the Centre or in the erstwhile State have gone out of way to placate them by compromising national interest and sentiment. ‘Raise voice in revolt and get concessions’, has become a norm in the Valley.

How long shall this hypocrisy continue in the country. Will Bengaluru action ever be implemented in BJP’s Naya Kashmir?