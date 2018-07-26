Pakistan willing to improve ties with India, says Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan is willing to improve its ties with India, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan said today, asserting that the blame game between the two neighbours, detrimental to the sub-continent, should stop.
“If they take one step towards us, we will take two, but at least need a start,” 65-year-old Khan said in his first public address after leading his party to victory in the general elections held yesterday.
Khan said Kashmir is the “core” issue between the two countries and it should be resolved through talks.
“I am a person who arguably knows the most people in India because of my days in cricket. We can resolve the poverty crisis in South East Asia. The biggest problem is Kashmir,” he said, suggesting that the two sides should come to table to resolve it.
“We want to improve our relations with India, if their leadership also wants it. This blame game that whatever goes wrong in Pakistan’s Balochistan is because of India and vice versa brings us back to square one,” he said.
“This is not how we will grow, and it is detrimental to the sub-continent,” he added. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Would love to play James Bond, says Henry Cavill
Gary Oldman on-board ‘The Woman in the Window’ cast
Maisie Williams gets ‘Game of Thrones’ tattoo
Deepika Padukone to join Madame Tussauds London, Delhi
Lindsay Lohan’s Greece-set reality series greenlit at MTV
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper