Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Pakistani troops on Saturday violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, prompting retaliation from this side, officials said.

A defence spokesperson said there was no report of any casualty in the skirmishes, which continued for several hours.

Pakistani troops started the unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from across the border in Nowshera sector around 8.30 am, the spokesperson said.

A police official said the Bhawani area was targeted by the Pakistani troops with small and medium weapons and mortar guns, causing panic among the residents.

There has been spurt in the ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir this year, resulting in the death of 29 persons, including 15 security personnel, in over 650 such incidents.