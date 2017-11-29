Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri sector

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Pakistani troops on Tuesday fired at Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, prompting the Army to retaliate.

Pakistani troops breached the truce by firing in the Sunderbani police station area, police spokesperson said. The Indian Army retaliated effectively. No loss of life was reported in the exchange of fire.

Pakistani troops had on Monday opened fire in the Jhangar forward area in the district.

The ceasefire violation had come after a lull of over a week in firing by Pakistani forces at Indian posts.

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire for three consecutive days from November 15 to 17 in Jammu and Poonch districts.

An Army jawan was injured in the exchange of fire in Poonch.