Pakistan violates ceasefire in Naugam Sector

Srinagar: Pakistani troops on Tuesday opened unprovoked fire on the Naugam sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a strong retaliation by the Indian Army. It is for the fourth consecutive day that Pakistan has violated the truce agreement along the LoC in the Kashmir Valley.

“Pakistan started unprovoked firing in Naugam sector along the LoC at 9.30 am on Tuesday,” an Army official said. He said Indian troops retaliated strongly to the Pakistani action and intermittent exchange of fire was going on till reports last came in. No casualties have been reported in the ceasefire violation on the Indian side, the official said.

Pakistani troops targetted Indian posts and villages in the Uri sector over the past three days, resulting in the death of a civilian porter and injuries to two women.